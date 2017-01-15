Abdelkader furnished an assist, four PIM, and five hits Saturday in a 6-3 home win over the Penguins.

That's a typical line for the Abdelkader, who seems to enjoy leaving his mark in all three zones. Coach Jeff Blashill is ramping the two-way winger's playing time now that he's three games removed from a knee injury that had kept him out of the lineup for 17 games, recording approximately 14 minutes over his last two.

