Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Looks like normal self
Abdelkader furnished an assist, four PIM, and five hits Saturday in a 6-3 home win over the Penguins.
That's a typical line for the Abdelkader, who seems to enjoy leaving his mark in all three zones. Coach Jeff Blashill is ramping the two-way winger's playing time now that he's three games removed from a knee injury that had kept him out of the lineup for 17 games, recording approximately 14 minutes over his last two.
