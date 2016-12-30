Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader: Won't play Sunday
Abdelkader (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against Toronto, Ansar Khan of MLive reports.
The alternate captain has missed the last 12 games, and will make it 13 with Sunday's absence. When he's been on the ice, he has had a rough year, only notching eight points in 22 games. He'll have a chance to return on Wednesday's game against the Ducks.
