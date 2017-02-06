Ott (shoulder) was activated from the injured reserve Monday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

As the 34-year-old was activated, the Wings lost Frans Nielsen to the IR, so it's a bittersweet morning in Hockeytown. Before his injury, Ott only had one point in his last 18 games, so he doesn't have much of an offensive presence. That said, he has tallied 80 hits and 56 PIM in 37 games, so in leagues that reward those categories, he is better off.