Jurco (illness) is available for Tuesday's road game against the Lightning, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Jurco caught the flu, but was afforded an extra day off with Monday's game canceled due to poor ice conditions at PNC Arena in Carolina. The Slovakian is likely to reprise his role as a fourth-line winger in the next contest. He doesn't play enough to warrant attention in the numbers-hungry world of fantasy hockey.