Red Wings' Tomas Jurco: Ready to go Tuesday
Jurco (illness) is available for Tuesday's road game against the Lightning, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.
Jurco caught the flu, but was afforded an extra day off with Monday's game canceled due to poor ice conditions at PNC Arena in Carolina. The Slovakian is likely to reprise his role as a fourth-line winger in the next contest. He doesn't play enough to warrant attention in the numbers-hungry world of fantasy hockey.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tomas Jurco: Catches bug, won't play Monday•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Jurco: Holding up well in games•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Jurco: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Jurco: Could return Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Jurco: Now experiencing back stiffness•
-
Red Wings' Tomas Jurco: Set for conditioning stint•