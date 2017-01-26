Nilsson will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Stars.

Nilsson was sharp in his last outing Friday against Detroit, turning aside 32 of the 34 shots he faced en route to a 3-2 overtime victory. The Swedish backstop will look to pick up his ninth win of the season in a matchup with a struggling Stars team that has lost five of its last six games.

