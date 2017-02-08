Sabres' Brian Gionta: Contributes two helpers in comeback win
Gionta picked up a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime win against San Jose on Tuesday.
He'd missed the scoresheet in three straight following a four-game point streak, so Gionta's had a bit of a see-saw effect lately. Nonetheless, he's been surprisingly productive, at least by deep-league standards. No one's going to swoon over his roughly 40-point pace, but that's usable production in certain formats.
More News
-
Sabres' Brian Gionta: Extends point streak to three games•
-
Sabres' Brian Gionta: Rare multi-point effort•
-
Sabres' Brian Gionta: Dishes out two in victory•
-
Sabres' Brian Gionta: Secures sixth goal of campaign•
-
Sabres' Brian Gionta: Rare multi-point night•
-
Sabres' Brian Gionta: Tally upheld after review•