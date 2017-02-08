Gionta picked up a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime win against San Jose on Tuesday.

He'd missed the scoresheet in three straight following a four-game point streak, so Gionta's had a bit of a see-saw effect lately. Nonetheless, he's been surprisingly productive, at least by deep-league standards. No one's going to swoon over his roughly 40-point pace, but that's usable production in certain formats.