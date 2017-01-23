Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly: Registers second straight multi-point game

O'Reilly notched two assists in a 3-2 overtime win against Montreal on Saturday, giving him four points in his past two games.

O'Reilly looked none the worse for wear despite playing back-to-back games, notching a goal and an assist Friday against Detroit and then assisting on Cody Franson and Zach Bogosian's goals against Montreal. He played over 22 minutes for the third straight game, and since returning from an emergency appendectomy has scored 11 points in nine games. He's a very valuable fantasy asset given his dual position eligibility in most formats and should be able to reach the 60-point plateau by the end of the season at this rate.