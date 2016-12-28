Ennis (groin) remains 7-to-10 days away from practicing with the team, John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.

Returning to practice will just be another step in a lengthy recovery process, as Ennis will almost certainly need time to get his conditioning back up to a game-day level. The winger remains on injured reserve and has been sidelined for Buffalo's last 22 outings. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old garnered a mere two points and a minus-6 rating in 12 outings, so he could find himself in a reduced role once he's cleared to play.