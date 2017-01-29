Senators' Derick Brassard: Showing signs of life lately

Brassard has posted eight assists with a plus-5 over his past nine games.

Brassard entered the All-Star break on pace for 44 points, and that would be his lowest total since the 2012-13 season. He is a decent buy-low candidate for the second half since he entered the season with 46 goals and 118 points over his past two campaigns. His fantasy value is at its nadir despite an uptick in production in January, but he has the potential to pick up points in bunches down the stretch.