Senators' Erik Karlsson: Quite helpful in win over Tampa
Karlsson dished out three assists -- one on the power play, another on n empty-netter -- in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Tampa Bay.
That's five points in two games for the stat blueliner -- his first back-to-back multi-point efforts since Dec. 5-7. Karlsson's goals are down a bit -- mostly because his shot rate's fallen noticeably -- but one or two big games would turn that around in a hurry, and even so, his 44 points in 49 contests make him welcome on all fantasy rosters.
