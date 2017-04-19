Sharks' David Schlemko: Scores seventh goal in 7-0 rout
Schlemko picked up a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's Game 4 win over Edmonton.
San Jose managed just three shots on goal in the third period, one of which was Schlemko's tally with the extra man. The lack of offense was understandable with the team already nursing a 6-0 lead, but picking up his second career playoff goal must have felt good nonetheless for the journeyman blueliner. Schlemko still hasn't skated more than 17 minutes in a game this series, so he's unlikely to contribute much in non-blowout situations.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...