Schlemko picked up a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's Game 4 win over Edmonton.

San Jose managed just three shots on goal in the third period, one of which was Schlemko's tally with the extra man. The lack of offense was understandable with the team already nursing a 6-0 lead, but picking up his second career playoff goal must have felt good nonetheless for the journeyman blueliner. Schlemko still hasn't skated more than 17 minutes in a game this series, so he's unlikely to contribute much in non-blowout situations.