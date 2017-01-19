Sharks' Joe Thornton: Dishes two assists in win
Thornton garnered a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Los Angeles.
The big veteran was instrumental in beating the Kings, grabbing the primary apple on Brent Burns' first-period tally before setting up Joe Pavelski's power-play marker in the second. With just 29 points in 45 games, however, Jumbo Joe has taken a significant step back from last year's 82-point effort, and it seems unlikely at this point that he'll be able to get back to point-per-game production by season's end.
More News
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Sluggish to start new year•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Registers two assists in victory•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Bags two assists against Carolina•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Chips in two helpers against Habs•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Reaches career milestone with assist•
-
Sharks' Joe Thornton: Fourth multi-point outing of season•