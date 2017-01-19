Sharks' Joe Thornton: Dishes two assists in win

Thornton garnered a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Los Angeles.

The big veteran was instrumental in beating the Kings, grabbing the primary apple on Brent Burns' first-period tally before setting up Joe Pavelski's power-play marker in the second. With just 29 points in 45 games, however, Jumbo Joe has taken a significant step back from last year's 82-point effort, and it seems unlikely at this point that he'll be able to get back to point-per-game production by season's end.