Sharks' Joe Thornton: Game-time decision Sunday

Thornton's (knee) status won't be decided until just before puck drop, Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News reports.

Jumbo Joe was quoted as saying his knee feels better, but there's no official word yet. His 50 points in 79 games is a step down for him, but still quite good, and he's always liable to go off if he gets in.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...