Sharks' Joe Thornton: Game-time decision Sunday
Thornton's (knee) status won't be decided until just before puck drop, Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News reports.
Jumbo Joe was quoted as saying his knee feels better, but there's no official word yet. His 50 points in 79 games is a step down for him, but still quite good, and he's always liable to go off if he gets in.
