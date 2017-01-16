Jones will guard the crease against the Jets on Monday.

Jones has just two victories in his previous six appearances along with a .897 save percentage. The netminder will look to rebound from Saturday's defeat against a Winnipeg squad missing its leading goal scorer and rookie sensation Patrik Laine. On the year, the 27-year-old Jones has been marginally better at home with a 2.02 GAA and 11-6-1 record.