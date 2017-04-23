Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Nets lone goal in season-ending loss
Marleau scored the lone San Jose goal in Saturday's series-ending Game 6 loss to the Oilers.
Another tough exit for Marleau, who is a UFA this summer. He scored in three straight games to close out the postseason and did his best to try and send the series to a Game 7. It remains to be seen whether the veteran will stay in San Jose or move on, but he proved with 27 goals this season that he's still a very capable goal-scorer who is worth owning in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Picks up first points of postseason•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Pots empty-netter•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Burns Canucks with game-winner•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Posts milestone goal in OT loss•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Extends point streak in shootout loss•
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Bags game-winning goal again•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...