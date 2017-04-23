Sharks' Patrick Marleau: Nets lone goal in season-ending loss

Marleau scored the lone San Jose goal in Saturday's series-ending Game 6 loss to the Oilers.

Another tough exit for Marleau, who is a UFA this summer. He scored in three straight games to close out the postseason and did his best to try and send the series to a Game 7. It remains to be seen whether the veteran will stay in San Jose or move on, but he proved with 27 goals this season that he's still a very capable goal-scorer who is worth owning in most fantasy leagues.