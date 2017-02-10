Roussel scored his eighth goal of the season during Thursday's loss to Ottawa.

It was the first tally in eight games for Roussel, and with just a single assist during the drought, the feisty winger hasn't helped fantasy owners with much offense. His value continues to be tied to his frequent trips to the penalty box, as Roussel has 111 PIM for the campaign. Unless your seasonal league rewards penalties, he's a low-end option that's likely best left to the waiver wire.