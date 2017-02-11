Oleksiak (hand) participated in pregame warmups Saturday in preparation for a home matinee against the Hurricanes.

We have the mobile defenseman projected to slot in on the third pair with rookie Stephen Johns after missing the past 13 games. Oleksiak has been quite the marksman this season, having sniped five goals on 21 shots; that 23.8 shooting percentage is certainly not sustainable, but you should take what you can get from a guy who is averaging a mere 15:18 of ice time per contest.