Erixon wasn't extended a qualifying offer by the Penguins and will become an unrestricted free agent, Jonathan Bombulie of the Tribune-Review reports.

Erixon hasn't played in a game at the NHL level since 2014 and the Penguins didn't feel like he was in their plans for the future, so they'll let him test the open free agent market. Erixon will likely have to settle for a two-way contract elsewhere and could again see most of his time at the AHL level during the 2017 campaign.