Wild's Charlie Coyle: Shots down, but assists up
Coyle hasn't scored a goal in his last 10 games, but he does have six assists in that time.
Coyle has 13 goals in 48 games, so this cold stretch represents a decided downturn for him. The problem seems fairly clear. In those 10 games, he's only registered seven shots on goal, and he has zero multi-shot games. If his shooting numbers don't improve, Coyle might be a player to sell high.
More News
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Continues to feast with two assists•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Compiles four points in big win•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Clears 20-point threshold in win over Nashville•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Notches a couple points in overtime victory•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Sends game to OT vs. Blues•
-
Wild's Charlie Coyle: Pots two in dominant performance•