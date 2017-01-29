Coyle hasn't scored a goal in his last 10 games, but he does have six assists in that time.

Coyle has 13 goals in 48 games, so this cold stretch represents a decided downturn for him. The problem seems fairly clear. In those 10 games, he's only registered seven shots on goal, and he has zero multi-shot games. If his shooting numbers don't improve, Coyle might be a player to sell high.