Kuemper will start in goal Saturday against Los Angeles, Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Starter Devan Dubnyk will get a day off, so Kuemper will be the man filling in. Kuemper has a .904 save percentage and 3.11 GAA on the season, showing that he's been far from great in his reserve role. The Kings rank 23rd in the league in goals per game with 2.38, and are coming off getting shut out by Detroit on Thursday, so Kuemper could have a nice start against a cold team.