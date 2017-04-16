Wild's Erik Haula: In Game 3 lineup
Haula (undisclosed) will play in Sunday's Game 3 against the Blues, Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Haula skipped Saturday's practice session due to some soreness, but it appears the issue will not hold him out of any contests. He's slated to center Chris Stewart and Jason Pominville to start things off, but the lines have been pretty fluid early in the series.
