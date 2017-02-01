Wild's Jason Zucker: Scores 15th goal in Tuesday's win
Zucker scored a goal, had an assist and was plus-3 in Tuesday's win over Edmonton.
Zucker and teammate Ryan Suter lead the NHL with a plus-30. He's had a least one point in 10 of his last 14 games with 13 points and 35 shots on goal over that span.
More News
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Posts pair of goals in home win•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Posts two points in victory•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Gets in on fun with three points•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Continues offensive surge with two-point night•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Stays hot with goal against Edmonton•
-
Wild's Jason Zucker: Chips in even-strength helper•