Zucker scored a goal, had an assist and was plus-3 in Tuesday's win over Edmonton.

Zucker and teammate Ryan Suter lead the NHL with a plus-30. He's had a least one point in 10 of his last 14 games with 13 points and 35 shots on goal over that span.

