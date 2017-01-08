PREVIEW
Second half off to important start for Yankees, Red Sox

19h ago • 2 min read

BOSTON -- What a perfect way to come out of the All-Star break.

The Yankees and the Red Sox. Baseball's top rivalry. Two teams fighting for their division. Four games in 50-plus hours.

"It's a really significant trip for us, because we have to start playing better," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said during the break -- talking about the 11-game journey that moves on to Minnesota and Seattle from Boston.

"It's an important road trip, but it's not the end-of-the-world road trip. We still have 60 or so games left after that road trip, but it's important."

The Yankees, who had a great -- and surprising -- start, have gone 7-18 under an avalanche of injuries in their last 25, as the Red Sox rallied from 21-21 to win 29 of their next 47. However, Boston lost four of its last five leading up to the break, leaving the Red Sox 3 1/2 games up on the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays (in a virtual tie for second) as the unofficial second half begins.

"I like the way we set up coming out of the break, the way our pitchers are throwing," said Red Sox manager John Farrell. "It's always a great series when we go up against New York. We're going up against a couple of pitchers in there that are throwing the ball well. We've just got to come out and continue to play good baseball."

Farrell had his starting rotation for the weekend set early -- Drew Pomeranz on Friday night, Chris Sale on Saturday and Rick Porcello and David Price for Sunday's doubleheader. As of late Thursday night, the Yankees hadn't announced their weekend starters.

Pomeranz, who has won his last three starts with a 1.82 ERA and is 6-1 in his last seven decisions, defeated the Yankees on June 6 and is 2-1 with a 2.40 ERA in six career appearances against New York.

Didi Gregorius is 6-for-11 lifetime against Pomeranz, while rookie Aaron Judge (major league-most 30 home runs) was 2-for-2 against the left-hander June 6. On the flip side, Chase Headley is 2-for-14 with six strikeouts and Matt Holliday 1-for-6 (with a homer) against Pomeranz.

Holliday (viral infection) is expected to return from the disabled list to play Friday night, while Castro (hamstring) could return Saturday after two days of minor league rehab.

Judge, who has already broken Joe DiMaggio's record (29) for homers by a rookie, has a 1.034 OPS against the Red Sox this season, which is actually under the 1.139 owns overall.

"Obviously he has the size and power," said Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly, who used a fastball clocked at 102.2 mph to strike Judge out June 6. "He's a big human being, you can tell from facing him last year to facing him to this year, he put a lot of work into the offseason of trying to minimize moving parts. When you're that big, there's so many fine movements. He did a great job of trying to simplify it. He knows he's a strong guy."

Thursday, the Yankees, still looking for first base help as Greg Bird continues to try to come back, sent reliever Tyler Webb to the Milwaukee Brewers for Triple-A first baseman Garrett Cooper, who was tearing up the minors but is reporting to Scranton-Wilkes Barre. He could become the eighth starter at the position for the Yankees.

Copyright 2017 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Aaron HicksOblique08-01-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
Starlin CastroHamstring07-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 15
Michael PinedaElbow02-01-2018Out for the season
Kellin DeglanShoulder07-21-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
Tyler AustinHamstring08-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
Greg BirdAnkle08-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 15
Ty HensleyElbow08-01-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
Justus SheffieldOblique07-21-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
Gleyber TorresElbow03-01-2018Out for the season
James KaprielianElbow05-01-2018Out for the season
Albert AbreuUndisclosed07-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 15
Dustin FowlerKnee01-05-2018Out for the season
Mike FordHamstring07-22-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 22
PLAYERS
INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
Brock HoltIllness07-21-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
Tyler ThornburgShoulder03-01-2018Out for the season
Blake SwihartAnkle07-16-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 16
Robbie RossElbow07-17-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 17
Josh RutledgeConcussion07-21-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 21
Steven WrightKnee05-01-2018Out for the season
Carson SmithElbow08-02-2017Expected to be out until at least Aug 2
Eduardo RodriguezKnee07-17-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 17
Roenis EliasRibs07-20-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 20
Marco HernandezShoulder03-01-2018Out for the season
C.J. ChathamHamstring07-15-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 15
Kyri WashingtonUndisclosed07-19-2017Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
Yankory PimentelSuspension09-08-2017Suspended until Sep 8
HITTINGGABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS2B3BSBCSFPTS
B. Gardner LF81313588040154472.256.346.454.800151122271
A. Judge RF843017599663061109.329.448.6911.13913362369
S. Castro 2B73294529245121560.313.348.486.83413110229
C. Headley 3B7827936703643682.251.341.366.70718162182
D. Gregorius SS63251337338101039.291.321.458.77912021181
M. Holliday DH68233366147153771.262.366.511.87713010208
G. Sanchez C57214385940132358.276.360.491.8517021185
A. Hicks CF60200405837103742.290.398.515.91315075206
C. Carter 1B6218420372682076.201.284.370.654510098
J. Ellsbury CF5017729471741835.266.337.384.72171102133
R. Torreyes SS571621945202618.278.306.364.6706120100
A. Romine C4914714341721236.231.284.306.590500070
G. Bird 1B196066311022.100.250.200.450300022
R. Refsnyder 2B2037350038.135.200.216.416112014
T. Wade SS9284310410.107.219.179.398201011
C. Frazier LF724478317.292.308.8751.183120030
K. Higashioka C918200026.000.100.000.10000001
M. Williams CF516341012.250.294.250.544002012
T. Austin 1B413122116.154.200.385.58500006
J. Choi 1B411224223.182.308.7271.035000014
M. Andujar 3B14034010.750.8001.0001.800101011
Total8602966475787452132344762.248.325.439.7641371255152353
HITTINGG
B. Gardner LF81
A. Judge RF84
S. Castro 2B73
C. Headley 3B78
D. Gregorius SS63
M. Holliday DH68
G. Sanchez C57
A. Hicks CF60
C. Carter 1B62
J. Ellsbury CF50
R. Torreyes SS57
A. Romine C49
G. Bird 1B19
R. Refsnyder 2B20
T. Wade SS9
C. Frazier LF7
K. Higashioka C9
M. Williams CF5
T. Austin 1B4
J. Choi 1B4
M. Andujar 3B1
Total860
PITCHINGGPGSW-LSVSVOIPERAHRERHRBBSOBAAWHIPFPTS
L. Severino SP17175-400106.23.549244421227124.2301.12262
M. Tanaka SP18187-800102.05.4711365622327103.2761.37185
M. Pineda SP17178-40096.14.391035547202192.2691.29225
J. Montgomery SP16166-40091.13.65844137132887.2411.23210
C. Sabathia SP14147-30078.03.8173363392763.2451.28181
A. Warren RP2702-11435.22.021812811035.1460.79103
T. Clippard RP3801-51634.15.2426212071942.2051.3147
J. Holder RP3201-10233.13.783814145833.2841.3857
C. Green RP1710-00133.01.9116773842.1470.7387
D. Betances RP3203-46828.13.1814111012653.1431.41102
C. Shreve RP2602-10124.12.96178821428.1911.2757
L. Cessa RP630-30023.24.182513113717.2691.3519
A. Chapman RP2302-081020.23.4820980734.2471.31112
B. Mitchell RP1201-11116.05.06151191710.2311.3831
T. Layne RP1900-00013.07.62161211189.2961.857
G. Gallegos RP900-10111.17.15151092411.3131.686
D. German SP500-00010.23.3811541711.2751.6915
R. Herrera RP200-1003.06.00322113.2501.33-1
B. Heller RP100-0000.10.00100010.5006.00-1
Total868645-411734768.04.02703379343106261802.2401.261704
PITCHINGGP
L. Severino SP17
M. Tanaka SP18
M. Pineda SP17
J. Montgomery SP16
C. Sabathia SP14
A. Warren RP27
T. Clippard RP38
J. Holder RP32
C. Green RP17
D. Betances RP32
C. Shreve RP26
L. Cessa RP6
A. Chapman RP23
B. Mitchell RP12
T. Layne RP19
G. Gallegos RP9
D. German SP5
R. Herrera RP2
B. Heller RP1
Total86
HITTINGGABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS2B3BSBCSFPTS
M. Betts RF86353619653164233.272.351.490.841290152342
X. Bogaerts SS8232050974162565.303.359.447.80620491247
A. Benintendi LF82305448551123856.279.357.446.80313193259
M. Moreland 1B82292427541123875.257.348.445.79319001216
D. Pedroia 2B7127732844143530.303.382.397.77914033208
H. Ramirez DH74272387134133258.261.350.445.79511013200
J. Bradley CF71257347238123158.280.363.490.85314242209
C. Vazquez C491651544171735.267.303.358.6611014189
S. Leon C4816021392251135.244.291.381.672700097
C. Young LF5315319391742029.255.339.386.7258032104
D. Marrero 3B501292829203842.225.266.349.615703086
J. Rutledge 3B37107102490931.224.297.262.559211044
P. Sandoval 3B32991021124824.212.269.354.623200152
M. Hernandez 2B215871620115.276.300.328.628300121
S. Travis 1B16409111039.275.341.375.716401026
T. Lin 3B153971320710.333.435.436.871021030
B. Holt LF615221047.133.316.133.44900005
S. Selsky RF89010005.111.111.222.33310000
Total883305042981940292319617.251.321.375.6961641154202235
HITTINGG
M. Betts RF86
X. Bogaerts SS82
A. Benintendi LF82
M. Moreland 1B82
D. Pedroia 2B71
H. Ramirez DH74
J. Bradley CF71
C. Vazquez C49
S. Leon C48
C. Young LF53
D. Marrero 3B50
J. Rutledge 3B37
P. Sandoval 3B32
M. Hernandez 2B21
S. Travis 1B16
T. Lin 3B15
B. Holt LF6
S. Selsky RF8
Total883
PITCHINGGPGSW-LSVSVOIPERAHRERHRBBSOBAAWHIPFPTS
C. Sale SP181811-400127.22.759342391122178.2000.90416
R. Porcello SP19194-1100119.14.7514773631924109.2981.43184
D. Pomeranz SP17179-40090.03.60904036113298.2591.36228
E. Rodriguez SP11104-20061.03.5449252492165.2221.15158
D. Price SP994-20053.03.9148242371950.2351.26127
H. Hembree RP4001-20140.13.574920167744.2951.3967
M. Barnes RP4105-20140.13.5729161632149.2031.24103
C. Kimbrel RP3602-0232537.21.1914552568.1100.50296
J. Kelly RP3403-10236.11.49246611626.1891.1092
F. Abad RP2702-01127.22.9324993718.2351.1273
S. Wright SP551-30024.08.254024229513.3771.884
B. Boyer RP1701-10023.03.1327882520.2971.3940
R. Scott RP3600-10222.04.0916111041017.2051.1831
B. Johnson SP442-00021.04.292410105517.2761.3849
D. Fister SP330-20014.26.141612103914.3021.707
H. Velazquez SP321-10013.25.271588439.2831.3221
B. Taylor RP1100-11113.26.591710103914.2981.9014
R. Ross RP800-0009.07.001277059.3241.894
K. Kendrick SP220-2008.112.96181212133.4292.52-16
B. Workman RP200-0005.13.38822114.3641.696
N. Ramirez RP200-0004.23.86322214.1760.8610
A. Maddox RP200-0002.00.00100001.1430.505
Total898950-392533794.23.82764366337107230830.2511.251919
PITCHINGGP
C. Sale SP18
R. Porcello SP19
D. Pomeranz SP17
E. Rodriguez SP11
D. Price SP9
H. Hembree RP40
M. Barnes RP41
C. Kimbrel RP36
J. Kelly RP34
F. Abad RP27
S. Wright SP5
B. Boyer RP17
R. Scott RP36
B. Johnson SP4
D. Fister SP3
H. Velazquez SP3
B. Taylor RP11
R. Ross RP8
K. Kendrick SP2
B. Workman RP2
N. Ramirez RP2
A. Maddox RP2
Total89
