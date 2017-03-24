16 years ago, a poor bird flew in front of a Randy Johnson fastball

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!

On this date in 2001, an unsuspecting bird flew in front of a Randy Johnson fastball during a spring training game. The bird was killed amid the explosion of feathers. Here’s the video and the Hall of Famer left-hander talking about it:

Geez. That’s still pretty amazing to watch after all these years. The odds of that happening are so unlikely. Total fluke. Poor bird.

Maybe one day they will finally get their revenge .