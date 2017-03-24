16 years ago, a poor bird flew in front of a Randy Johnson fastball

On this date in 2001, Randy Johnson inadvertently hit a bird with a spring training fastball

On this date in 2001, an unsuspecting bird flew in front of a Randy Johnson fastball during a spring training game. The bird was killed amid the explosion of feathers. Here’s the video and the Hall of Famer left-hander talking about it:

Geez. That’s still pretty amazing to watch after all these years. The odds of that happening are so unlikely. Total fluke. Poor bird.

Maybe one day they will finally get their revenge

