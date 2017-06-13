2017 MLB Draft results: Mets pick pitcher Peterson, who struck out 20 in a game

With the 20th pick in the 2017 MLB draft, the New York Mets selected Oregon southpaw David Peterson.

You might have heard about Peterson in late April, as he struck out 20 in a four-hit shutout against Arizona State. It's been that kind of year for the 6-foot-6 power lefty.

He's 11-4 with a 2.51 ERA and 140 strikeouts against only 15 walks in 100 ⅓ innings. He works with a low-90s, sinking fastball, a reportedly very good change and a curve.

Here was his reaction after learning he'd been selected by the Mets: