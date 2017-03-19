Adam Jones made an amazing catch to rob Orioles teammate Manny Machado of a HR
Jones took a homer away from Machado in the World Baseball Classic
Saturday night, USA and the Dominican Republic are playing a winner-take-all game at Petco Park. The winner will advance to the World Baseball Classic semi-finals while the loser goes home. Follow along with our live blog .
USA took a 4-2 lead into the seventh inning, and Manny Machado very nearly made it a 4-3 game with a solo home run to center field. His Orioles teammate Adam Jones had other ideas:
The Dominican Republic could have had 2 homers in the 7th, if it wasn't for hometown hero @SimplyAJ10! #UnitedWeGrind 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GAGffpEqgk— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 19, 2017
Goodness gracious, what a catch. Full extension. Even Machado had to tip his cap:
And Tyler Clippard’s reaction to the play just about sums it up:
That was a true home run robbery. Jones didn’t have time to size it up or anything. He ran to the spot, jumped, and made the catch in one fell swoop. Hot damn.
