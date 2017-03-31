Angels vs. Athletics start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us. The 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October gets started on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics.

When: Monday, 10:05 p.m. ET

Where: Oakland Coliseum

TV: Fox Sports West, CSN Bay Area, ESPN 2

Streaming: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Odds: TBA

The probables

Acquired two years ago in the Josh Donaldson trade, Graveman is coming off a solid 2016 season, during which he threw 186 innings with a 4.11 ERA (96 ERA+). He finished the season well, pitching to a 3.54 ERA in his final 19 starts and 124 2/3 innings. This will be the first Opening Day start of Graveman’s career. Injury will force Sonny Gray to miss the season opener for the second straight season.

The Angels were literally the last team in baseball to announce their Opening Day starter. Nolasco gets the nod and will be making his fifth career Opening Day start, believe it or not. Last season he threw 73 innings with a 3.21 ERA (124 ERA+) in 11 starts after coming over in a midseason trade with the Twins. Overall, Nolasco had a 4.42 ERA (93 ERA+) in 197 2/3 innings in 2016.