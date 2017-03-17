Brewers' Ryan Braun seems to think spring training is entirely too long
Ryan Braun is ready for the regular season to begin
Spring training is too long. Pretty much everyone agrees with that. Players, coaches, fans, writers, broadcasters, everyone. Spring training is as long as it is because pitchers need time to get stretched out. That’s it. Most position players and relievers are ready to go within two or three weeks.
On Thursday, Brewers slugger Ryan Braun made it very clear he thinks spring training is too long. He’s ready to get the regular season started. Check out his comments:
Hey, give Braun some props for being honest. I know many other players feel the same way. I’m not sure they would have expressed it that way, but I’m certain plenty of others share the sentiment.
(P.S.: Players don’t get paid during spring training. Only during the regular season. They get meal money during spring training, but that’s it. Not salary.)
