Cub fan favorite David Ross will be on the new season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

You have to give former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross credit: he’s making the most of his moment. Despite seldom starting throughout his career, Ross has found his way into the spotlight over the last year plus -- a trend that will continue into retirement, it seems.

That’s because Ross will appear on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Ross announced as such on Wednesday, and was greeted with a message from Anthony Rizzo:

Ross responded to Rizzo’s at-times Cubs-themed message (“Try not to suck,”) by stating Rizzo was the twerker of the group. Perhaps it’s not too hard to see why people are into Ross: he’s a likable lad.

Soon enough, we’ll see how fluid Ross’ hips are after all those years of squatting.