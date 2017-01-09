Dodgers' Grandal says he just avoided tragedy in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

The Dodgers catcher was very close from being in harm's way

A shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport killed five and wounded eight on Friday (CBS News has full coverage). Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal said was there and narrowly avoided being part of the tragic news.

Grandal, 28, was born in Cuba but went to high school in Miami and also attended the University of Miami. So it's not surprising that he was in an area airport. Fortunately, he avoided the gunman on Friday.

