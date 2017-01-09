Dodgers' Grandal says he just avoided tragedy in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

A shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport killed five and wounded eight on Friday (CBS News has full coverage). Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal said was there and narrowly avoided being part of the tragic news.

Fortunate to say I am safe and so is my family. In a very dark January afternoon. God works in mysterious ways. I thank him for putting us in the right spot at the right time. 5 minutes later and one terminal down idk where I would be right now... My condolences go out to all the victims families whose lives have changed forever. A photo posted by Yasmani Grandal (@yazmaniandvl) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Grandal, 28, was born in Cuba but went to high school in Miami and also attended the University of Miami. So it's not surprising that he was in an area airport. Fortunately, he avoided the gunman on Friday.

Hat-tip: Big League Stew