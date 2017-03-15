Frustrated Adrian Gonzalez rips the WBC, says he'll never play in it again

Dodgers first baseman and Team Mexico headliner Adrian Gonzalez recently wrapped up another run in the World Baseball Classic ( scores, schedule, standings ). So did Mr. Gonzalez enjoy his experience in the 2017 WBC? Consider this to be your final answer ...

Adrian Gonzalez has returned to camp. He says he will never play in the WBC again: "It's good to be the hell out of that tournament." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) March 15, 2017

Not much ambiguity there. Part of this may be frustration at having his spring routine interrupted, but part of it no doubt stems from Mexico’s controversial exit from the tournament and the almost inscrutable tiebreaker rules that led to said exit . (Never mind for the moment that Team Mexico has only itself to blame for soiling the linens against an inferior Italy squadron.) So all of that is probably underpinning Gonzalez’s comments.

Care to walk back those harsh words, Mr. Gonzalez?

Adrian Gonzalez on the WBC: "They're trying to be the World Cup. But they're not even the Little League World Series." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) March 15, 2017

Gonzalez said he harangued MLB brass. He said he told them, "You have no integrity. Everything you guys are doing is a bunch of BS." — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) March 15, 2017

No, he does not.

Look, Gonzalez will be 38 years old by the time the next WBC rolls around, so it’s possible he wouldn’t have signed up anyway. However, those tiebreaker rules and the way in which they worked against A-Gon’s team seem to have cinched it.