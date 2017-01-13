Here's how much the Nationals will pay Bryce Harper in 2017
The two sides reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, thus avoided arbitration
Nationals outfielder/superstar Bryce Harper is arbitration-eligible heading into his age-24 campaign, and rather than let that occasionally prickly process go any further the two sides agreed to a one-year pact for 2017 on Friday. The details ...
Bryce Harper's arbitration deal: $13.625m— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 13, 2017
The Nationals later confirmed that the two sides agreed to a deal but did not disclose the dollar amount.
In December 2014 Harper signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that covered the 2015 and 2016 seasons. This new deal, obviously, constitutes a big increase in salary. Harper of course is eligible for free agency following the 2018 season, so he has one more sizeable arbitration-driven payday after this one.
Last season, Harper generally disappointed, as he put up an OPS+ of 116 with 24 home runs in 147 games. That's a solid campaign by normal standards, but given Harper's talent and his MVP 2015 season, it stood out as a bit of a letdown. Suffice to say, Harper will be looking to return to form in 2017 and get back in line for a record-breaking payday when he hits free agency.
