LSU southpaw Jared Poche comes so, so close to throwing consecutive no-hitters
Poche threw LSU's first individual no-hitter since 1979 last weekend
Last weekend Louisiana State senior left-hander Jared Poche made history by throwing the school’s first individual no-hitter since 1979. Poche struck out four in the seven-inning game (LSU 6, Army 0), which was the second game of a doubleheader.
Here are the highlights from Poche’s seven-inning no-hitter last weekend:
Saturday afternoon, Poche fell only three outs shy of his second consecutive no-hitter, this time in a nine-inning game. He sailed through eight hitless innings against Maryland before junior outfielder Zack Jankarski laced a hard-hit single back up the middle to lead off the ninth inning (LSU 14, Maryland 0).
Here’s Poche coming off the field. He was removed from the game following Jankarski’s single:
You can’t do much better than starting your season with 15 consecutive no-hit innings, can you? Poche has allowed one hit and two walks in his 15 innings this year. He is now 29-9 in his college career, nine wins shy of Scott Schultz’s school record.
The Padres selected Poche in the 14th round of last summer’s draft, though obviously he didn’t sign and instead returned to school for his senior season. Despite his no-hit exploits, Poche is not a top pro prospect. Baseball America does not rank him among the top 100 college players for the 2017 draft. That said, as a successful college left-handed starter, odds are he will get drafted at some point. Those guys don’t get passed up.
LSU, which came into the season as the consensus No. 3 team in the country , is now 6-1 this season. They’ve outscored their opponents 61-16 and have thrown three shutouts.
