Tim Tebow will begin his pro career with Mets' low-A affiliate, Columbia Fireflies
Tebow is headed to the Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League
In case you hadn’t heard, former NFL and Heisman trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow is trying his hand at baseball with the New York Mets.
On Monday, the Mets announced where Tebow would begin his first professional season: with the Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League -- or the Mets’ low-A affiliate, who appears hyped for the attention certain to come with Tebow:
The reasoning for Tebow’s aggressive assignment? Pretty straight forward, according to Newsday’s Marc Carig:
“Sending him to a full season club is what we hoped to be able to do,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told Newsday on Monday. “And based on what he’s done in spring training, and his whole body of work since last fall, we feel comfortable with him going to Columbia.”
Tebow has had some success lately, recording three hits in his last six at-bats after starting 1-for-11. That hot stretch has pushed his spring slash line to .235/.278/.235.
