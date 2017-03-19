Twitter reacts to Adam Jones robbing Manny Machado's home run in the WBC

Saturday night, Team USA clinched a spot in the World Baseball Classic semifinals with a 6-3 win over the Dominican Republic. The defending WBC champs are going home while USA heads to the final four .

USA’s win was made possible by center fielder Adam Jones, who robbed Orioles teammate Manny Machado of a home run with an incredible leaping catch in center field. Here’s the video if you somehow haven’t seen it already. And, even if you have seen it, it’s worth watching again.

Incredible. The stakes were high -- Saturday’s game was legitimately USA’s biggest win in international competition since Ben Sheets shut out Cuba in the gold medal game at the 2000 Olympics -- and Jones came through with a highlight reel catch. We’re going to see that play over and over and over again.

Needless to say, the social media world was abuzz after Jones robbed Machado. Here are some of the best takes from Twitter, including some from current and former big leaguers.

Appropriate. Adam Jones' custom Air Jordan 12s from tonight: pic.twitter.com/BiaUh86V12 — Tepid Participation (@TepidP) March 19, 2017

If Adam Jones doesn't make that catch and Cano still hits the jack, game would be tied. Crazy how impactful that was. — Stan 🇩🇴 (@Crewsett) March 19, 2017

Machado saluting Adam Jones after he robbing his homer is the best thing I've seen all day — Brandon Pryor (@Friar_Pryor) March 19, 2017

How would you feel if your teammate robbed you? Can't even be mad machado lol #worldbaseballclassic — Delino DeShields (@LinoDeShields) March 19, 2017

When you wanna be happy for your friend, but life just too deep, bruh... Adam Jones pic.twitter.com/iy7RuKuFKI — David Barrera (@DAVID_BARRERA) March 19, 2017

Thank you Adam jones pic.twitter.com/GlAeWYfWmC — Michael Riga (@magicmikemmxvi) March 19, 2017

Adam Jones looking like Ken Griffey Jr in that movie little big league. Sheesh. — Brad Goldberg (@B_Gumbo30) March 19, 2017

Adam Jones to Manny Machado ⚾️🙅🏾‍♂️🚷 pic.twitter.com/cedHGGjOjj — Mista Mixon (@Mista_Mixon) March 19, 2017

Hey before i KO, i must say- @SimplyAJ10 made a pretty rad play tonite. Did u guys know that? 😳 thats stuff that legends are made of. Stud. — Danny Duffy (@Duff805) March 19, 2017

That's cold . Bird on bird crime #Orioles — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) March 19, 2017

Some players seem to have a knack for rising to the occasion. Jones has been that player for USA during this WBC.