Twitter reacts to Adam Jones robbing Manny Machado's home run in the WBC

Jones robbed Machado of a home run and USA advanced to the World Baseball Classic semifinals

Saturday night, Team USA clinched a spot in the World Baseball Classic semifinals with a 6-3 win over the Dominican Republic. The defending WBC champs are going home while USA heads to the final four .

USA’s win was made possible by center fielder Adam Jones, who robbed Orioles teammate Manny Machado of a home run with an incredible leaping catch in center field. Here’s the video if you somehow haven’t seen it already. And, even if you have seen it, it’s worth watching again.

Incredible. The stakes were high -- Saturday’s game was legitimately USA’s biggest win in international competition since Ben Sheets shut out Cuba in the gold medal game at the 2000 Olympics -- and Jones came through with a highlight reel catch. We’re going to see that play over and over and over again.

Needless to say, the social media world was abuzz after Jones robbed Machado. Here are some of the best takes from Twitter, including some from current and former big leaguers.

Some players seem to have a knack for rising to the occasion. Jones has been that player for USA during this WBC.

