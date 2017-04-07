WATCH: In honor of the Masters, Cubs' Kris Bryant shows off chipping skills

As we enter Day 2 of the Masters, many people have golf on the brain. That includes Cubs third baseman and reigning NL MVP Kris Bryant, apparently. An avid golfer in the offseason, Bryant shows off his chipping prowess here in a Facebook video and, boy, that’s some impressive club-handling:

Look out Rickie Fowler! #themasters Posted by Kris Bryant on Wednesday, April 5, 2017

I’m told this was a 130-yard chip and, as you can see, it only took Bryant a few times to hit the target. Just as impressive is doing that tap thing with the head of the club, though he gets a little too ambitious in trying to full swing from that position like that one old Tiger Woods commercial.

Still, Bryant shows he can handle golf clubs nearly as well as baseball bats.

As for the Masters, check it out on CBS this weekend. It’s a tradition unlike any other!