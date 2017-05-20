WATCH: Jackie Bradley Jr. temporarily saves the Red Sox by robbing walk-off home run

History was made Friday night in Oakland. Red Sox starter Chris Sale tied his own major league record by striking out 10-plus batters in his eighth consecutive start. Only Sale and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez have done that.

Sale exited Friday's game having allowed two runs in seven innings, which wasn't good enough to earn a win. He had to settle for a no decision after the game went to extra innings. The game was very nearly over in the ninth when Athletics youngster Ryon Healy squared up a Craig Kimbrel fastball, but center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. came to the rescue and robbed Healy of the walk-off home run.

Here is the video of Bradley's game-saving catch:

There's no doubt about that one. That ball was absolutely going over the wall for a home run when Bradley leaped to make the catch. Here's a screen grab:

Bradley made that catch to end the inning and jogged back to the dugout like it was a completely routine play. His teammates were pumped up. Bradley acted like it was business as usual.

Alas, Bradley's catch saved the Red Sox only temporarily. Mark Canha came through with a walk-off home run for the Athletics in the next inning (OAK 3, BOS 1).