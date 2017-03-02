WATCH: Mets infield prospect snatches flying bat with maximum nonchalance
He saved the Mets' dugout from a flying bat on Thursday, and he was pretty chill about the whole thing
Surely, you woke up Thursday morning ensconced in a state of assumption: “Surely, I am cooler than Mets infield prospect Luis Guillorme,” you boomed. At the time of that utterance, maybe you were. Maybe you were.
Not long after the onset of Grapefruit League play, however, things changed forevermore.
You see, Mets infield prospect Luis Guillorme on Thursday was there for those with nowhere left to turn ...
Excelsior? Ex. Cel. Si. Or.
It’s one thing to perpetrate an act of dugout heroism, but it’s something else to do so while maintaining a sense of chillus maximus. You would expect such velvety hands from a professional infielder, but such embodiment of Hemingway’s grace under pressure? Normally, we glimpse that sort of expressionless triumph only in a Dolph Lundgren straight-to-video job. Savage Action, it would be called. Yes, it’s rated “R.”
People, the call is coming from inside the house, and Luis Guillorme just sent it straight to voicemail.
