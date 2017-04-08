WATCH: The Pirates are playing real-life video games on new right field scoreboard

Over the winter the Pittsburgh Pirates upgraded the right field scoreboard at PNC Park. The old scoreboard was not manual, but it was a bit more old-fashioned.

Here’s a look:

The Pirates upgraded their right field scoreboard over the winter. USATSI

The new scoreboard is a giant state-of-the-art video board, which allows the club to do all sorts of things. Out of town scores, highlights, advertisements, and video games. Yep, video games.

During their home opener Friday, the Pirates debuted a new video game called “Super Bucco Run” on the scoreboard, which is a Super Mario Bros. knockoff. A contestant runs on the field and interacts with the scoreboard.

Check it out:

Every kid in the ballpark is jealous of the fan who got to the play the game, guaranteed. Heck, most of the adults are probably jealous too.

Well done, Pirates. That’s a wonderful and original way to use a scoreboard.