UFC 2017 fight schedule: Jones-Cormier, Nunes-Shevchenko rematches lead PPVs

UFC has light heavyweight and women's bantamweight title fights set for their next two big shows

After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. Their first three pay-per-view events haven't exactly lived up to the hype, but UFC's next two events could make up for that rather quickly. Women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko while light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will finally get his shot at revenge against Jon Jones at the end of July.

Plus, Chris Weidman looks to shake off a questionable TKO loss against Kelvin Gastelum in July.

Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.

UFC fight schedule



DateLocationEventMain EventNetwork
July 7Las Vegas, NevadaThe Ultimate Fighter FinaleMichael Johnson vs. Justin Gaethje FS1
July 8Las Vegas, NevadaUFC 213Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Valentina ShevchenkoPPV
July 16Glasgow, ScotlandUFC Fight Night ScotlandGunnar Nelson vs. Santiago PonzinibbioFS1
July 22Long Island, New YorkUFC Fight Night New YorkChris Weidman vs. Kelvin GastelumFox
July 29Anaheim, CaliforniaUFC 214Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Jon JonesPPV
Aug. 5Mexico City, MexicoUFC Fight Night MexicoSergio Pettis vs. Brandon MorenoFS1
Sept. 2Rotterdam, NetherlandsUFC Fight Night RotterdamStefan Struve vs. Alexander VolkovFight Pass
Sept. 9Edmonton, CanadaUFC 216Junior dos Santos vs. Francis NgannouPPV
Sept. 22Saitama, JapanUFC Fight Night JapanTBDFS1
Oct. 21Gdansk, PolandUFC Fight Night PolandTBDFight Pass
