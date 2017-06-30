UFC 2017 fight schedule: Jones-Cormier, Nunes-Shevchenko rematches lead PPVs
UFC has light heavyweight and women's bantamweight title fights set for their next two big shows
After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. Their first three pay-per-view events haven't exactly lived up to the hype, but UFC's next two events could make up for that rather quickly. Women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko while light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will finally get his shot at revenge against Jon Jones at the end of July.
Plus, Chris Weidman looks to shake off a questionable TKO loss against Kelvin Gastelum in July.
Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.
|UFC fight schedule
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Main Event
|Network
|July 7
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|The Ultimate Fighter Finale
|Michael Johnson vs. Justin Gaethje
|FS1
|July 8
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|UFC 213
|Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Valentina Shevchenko
|PPV
|July 16
|Glasgow, Scotland
|UFC Fight Night Scotland
|Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
|FS1
|July 22
|Long Island, New York
|UFC Fight Night New York
|Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum
|Fox
|July 29
|Anaheim, California
|UFC 214
|Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Jon Jones
|PPV
|Aug. 5
|Mexico City, Mexico
|UFC Fight Night Mexico
|Sergio Pettis vs. Brandon Moreno
|FS1
|Sept. 2
|Rotterdam, Netherlands
|UFC Fight Night Rotterdam
|Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov
|Fight Pass
|Sept. 9
|Edmonton, Canada
|UFC 216
|Junior dos Santos vs. Francis Ngannou
|PPV
|Sept. 22
|Saitama, Japan
|UFC Fight Night Japan
|TBD
|FS1
|Oct. 21
|Gdansk, Poland
|UFC Fight Night Poland
|TBD
|Fight Pass
-
Gaethje calling for his shot at McGregor
Gaethje, who makes his debut against Michael Johnson on July 7, wants a title shot next
-
Nick Diaz facing USADA suspension
The elder Diaz may never fight again after this latest issue
-
McGregor wants to face Khabib in Russia
The UFC president expects to first match Tony Ferguson and Nurmagomedov for interim title
-
Cerrone-Lawler off UFC 213 card
The fight could be rescheduled for a third time at UFC 214
-
UFC 214: Woodley-Maia added to card
This will be the third title fight added to the already loaded card in Anaheim, California
-
Dos Santos-Ngannou slated for UFC 215
The two heavyweights will collide in Edmonton this September
