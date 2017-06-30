UFC 2017 fight schedule: Jones-Cormier, Nunes-Shevchenko rematches lead PPVs

After the success of UFC 205, 206 and 207, the company has opened 2017 on a bit of a down note. Their first three pay-per-view events haven't exactly lived up to the hype, but UFC's next two events could make up for that rather quickly. Women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes defends her title against Valentina Shevchenko while light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will finally get his shot at revenge against Jon Jones at the end of July.

Plus, Chris Weidman looks to shake off a questionable TKO loss against Kelvin Gastelum in July.

Check out the full breakdown of UFC's upcoming fights below. Note: this schedule will be constantly updated.