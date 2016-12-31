UFC 207: Amanda Nunes expertly trolls Ronda Rousey after victory

The women's bantamweight champion showed zero chill with this fantastic tweet

Twitter is meant to be funny and snarky. Most of the time, it's all in good fun. But, this is some next level stuff. After beating Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 on Friday in just 48 seconds, Amanda Nunes tweeted out this image.

Now, I'm no expert in trolling, but this is amazing. It would have only been better if she tweeted it out this week before the fight.

We'll see what the future holds for Nunes, but at least she is having fun with being on top of the mountain right now as the champion.

