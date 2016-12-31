UFC 207: Amanda Nunes expertly trolls Ronda Rousey after victory
The women's bantamweight champion showed zero chill with this fantastic tweet
Twitter is meant to be funny and snarky. Most of the time, it's all in good fun. But, this is some next level stuff. After beating Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 on Friday in just 48 seconds, Amanda Nunes tweeted out this image.
December 31, 2016
Now, I'm no expert in trolling, but this is amazing. It would have only been better if she tweeted it out this week before the fight.
We'll see what the future holds for Nunes, but at least she is having fun with being on top of the mountain right now as the champion.
Our Latest Stories
-
UFC 207: Garbrandt wins 135-pound title
The 25-year old walked all over Dominick Cruz on Friday to win UFC gold
-
UFC 207: Nunes crushes Rousey
From the opening bell, Nunes was the dominant fighter and crushed Ronda Rousey
-
UFC 207: Time for Rousey to walk away
Ronda Rousey had her time in the spotlight and it's time for her to walk away
-
Twitter explodes after Nunes tops Rousey
Amanda Nunes dominated Ronda Rousey and sent Twitter into a frenzy
-
UFC 207: How to watch, live stream
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the title showdowns at 135 pounds on Friday
-
UFC 207 results: Garcia thumps Pyle
'The Dominican Nightmare' will be haunting Pyle's dreams for the next few days
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre