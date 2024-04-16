The UFC flyweight championship takes center stage on a pay-per-view event for the first time in a long time. Alexandre Pantoja defends the 125-pound title against Steve Erceg at UFC 301 on May 4, the first PPV headlined with the flyweight title since Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

UFC 301 has big shoes to fill after an all-time great UFC 300 card. Pantoja rides a five-fight win streak, including a win over former titleholder Brandon Moreno and twice defeating top contender Brandon Royval. The champ makes his second title defense on home soil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil against a well-rounded Australian challenger. Erceg got the title shot sooner than expected having only fought three times in the UFC. Erceg currently sits at No. 10 in the UFC's official rankings.

The fight with the most fanfare might be the co-main event. UFC Hall of Famer and legendary featherweight champion Jose Aldo ends his retirement to fight bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez. Michel Pereira continues his terrific run at middleweight, plus light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith fights Vitor Petrino.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 301 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 301 fight card, odds

Alexandre Pantoja -270 vs. Steve Erceg +220, flyweight championship



Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo, bantamweights

Michel Pereira vs. Makhmud Muradov, middleweights

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweights

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho, middleweights

Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore, featherweights

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women's strawweights

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai, lightweights

Jean Silva vs. Drakkar Lose, lightweights

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweights

Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite, women's flyweights

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel, lightweights

Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweights



