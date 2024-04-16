The UFC flyweight championship takes center stage on a pay-per-view event for the first time in a long time. Alexandre Pantoja defends the 125-pound title against Steve Erceg at UFC 301 on May 4, the first PPV headlined with the flyweight title since Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.
UFC 301 has big shoes to fill after an all-time great UFC 300 card. Pantoja rides a five-fight win streak, including a win over former titleholder Brandon Moreno and twice defeating top contender Brandon Royval. The champ makes his second title defense on home soil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil against a well-rounded Australian challenger. Erceg got the title shot sooner than expected having only fought three times in the UFC. Erceg currently sits at No. 10 in the UFC's official rankings.
The fight with the most fanfare might be the co-main event. UFC Hall of Famer and legendary featherweight champion Jose Aldo ends his retirement to fight bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez. Michel Pereira continues his terrific run at middleweight, plus light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith fights Vitor Petrino.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 301 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.
UFC 301 fight card, odds
- Alexandre Pantoja -270 vs. Steve Erceg +220, flyweight championship
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo, bantamweights
- Michel Pereira vs. Makhmud Muradov, middleweights
- Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweights
- Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho, middleweights
- Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore, featherweights
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women's strawweights
- Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai, lightweights
- Jean Silva vs. Drakkar Lose, lightweights
- Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweights
- Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite, women's flyweights
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel, lightweights
- Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweights
UFC 301 info
- Date: May 4
- Location: Farmasi Arena -- Rio de Janeiro
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV