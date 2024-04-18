Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal aren't done with each other or the UFC. Diaz and Masvidal are gearing up for a boxing match on June 1, but they both plan to return to the mixed martial arts promotion that houses their legendary moments.

Diaz and Masvidal are deep into a four-city tour promoting their upcoming boxing match. The 10-round, light heavyweight boxing match in Los Angeles is a spiritual successor to their inaugural BMF title fight that headlined UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden. Masvidal won that fight via third-round TKO thanks to a massive cut. Diaz sees the rematch as the first of a four-step revenge tour that takes him back to the UFC.

"I 100% guarantee I'm going to fight Conor McGregor again," Diaz told reporters in Las Vegas last week. "I 100% guarantee that I'm probably going to fight Jake Paul again, this f---ing f---er [Jorge Masvidal] again, and Leon Edwards again. That's my hit list."

Masvidal has his sights set on a different Paul brother. "Gamebred" hopes to parlay a second win over Diaz into a fight with WWE superstar Logan Paul before calling out some of boxing's biggest legends.

"I wouldn't mind taking on Logan Paul and rearranging his face," Masvidal told MMA Junkie in Miami on Wednesday. "He's a hell of a fighter in boxing for being an influencer. He did some good things against [Floyd] Mayweather, but I think I can end that dude. I think I can fight Logan, get my hands on Mayweather, [Manny] Paquiao down the road. There are other guys I want to fight."

Masvidal retired from MMA following four consecutive losses to Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman twice. The losses were especially painful after highlight-reel knockouts of Darren Till, Ben Askren and Diaz thrust him into the limelight. Masvidal plans to end his retirement in pursuit of another win, preferably in his hometown of Miami.

"And I'm definitely coming back to the UFC and get a W for my city, for my family, my kids and everybody that believes in me," Masvidal said. "I have to go back to the UFC."