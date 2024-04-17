Max Holloway lends credibility to the claim that the champion makes the title. The ceremonial BMF belt was introduced as a one-off for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal in 2019 and resurfaced for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 last year. Following Holloway's buzzer-beating knockout of Gaethje at UFC 300 on Saturday, MMA's top stars Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are getting swept up in BMF talks.

A young Holloway and a young McGregor met in a pivotal matchup in August 2013. McGregor defeated Holloway via decision in a fight that changed each man's trajectory for the better. McGregor soon after headlined his first UFC main event in Dublin before becoming featherweight champion and a household name. Holloway subsequently embarked on a 13-fight undefeated streak, capturing his first UFC featherweight title. Yet their paths never again crossed. Holloway, coming off a legendary performance in an already Hall of Fame-worthy career, expressed interest in running things back with the Irishman, potentially with the BMF title at stake.

"It would be hard not to say with him finally getting announced that he's actually fighting, Conor [McGregor] 2," Holloway told KHON's Rob DeMello in Hawaii this week. "That's the hugest fight, I think."

UFC president Dana White formally announced McGregor vs. Chandler at Saturday's UFC 300 post-fight press conference. "The Ultimate Fighter" coaches will headline UFC 303 on June 29, anchoring this year's International Fight Week. While Holloway eyes a potential rematch with McGregor, Chandler sets his sights on Holloway's new hardware.

"Would I fight Max for the BMF belt? Absolutely," Chandler said during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday. "I think it's no coincidence now that he and I are ranked closely together in the [155-pound] division. I think Max is a real one. Max embodies the BMF. Max created the most 'Holy shit' moment, the most BMF moment that we have ever seen. I would love the opportunity down the line. Obviously, I've got business to take care of in 74 days."

BMF champions have a reputation for producing fantastic fights and finishes. UFC 303's headliners are no different. McGregor won nine post-fight bonuses in his first 11 UFC fights. Chandler has four bonuses in five UFC appearances, including CBS Sports' 2021 Fight of the Year against Gaethje.