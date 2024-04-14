UFC 300 featured two main card fights with lightweight title implications but neither winner will get the next title shot. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier will headline UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey on June 1.

UFC president Dana White announced Makhachev vs. Poirier during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference on Saturday. Makhachev will make the third defense of his title as Poirier, a former interim champion, looks to make good on his third chance at undisputed gold. Makhachev is on a 13-fight winning streak, most recently beating Alexander Volkanovski for the second time. Poirier bounced back from a loss to Justin Gaethje by stopping Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

Makhachev called out Poirier for June despite other contenders in the division having a better claim to the title shot. Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan was previously deemed a title eliminator by White; however, it seems Tsarukyan will have to wait after winning a split decision on Saturday. There's also the issue that Poirier's two most recent losses are to Oliveira and Gaethje, both of whom lost at UFC 300.

A five-round co-main event was also announced for UFC 302. Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland returns to action after losing the title in a disputed decision to Dricus du Plessis in January. He meets powerhouse middleweight Paulo Costa coming off a loss to Robert Whittaker in February.