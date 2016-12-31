UFC 207: Twitter reacts to Amanda Nunes destroying Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds

The main event at UFC 207 lasted only 48 seconds as Amanda Nunes came out swinging and tagged Ronda Rousey with a barrage of punches to force an early stoppage by referee Herb Dean.

The outcome wasn't shocking as the two fighters were close to even on the odds sheet, but the way Nunes dominated so quickly and how Rousey failed to do anything offensively in the fight was stunning. After Rousey's quick destruction, Twitter went into a frenzy.

Rousey made $3 million for this fight, which lasted 48 seconds. That's $62,500 per second. She got knocked around. Still, nice money. — Mike Sisak (@mikesisak) December 31, 2016

Ronda Rousey's corner at the end of that fight. #UFC207pic.twitter.com/O4GM8wTXIT — Ellis Mbeh 👀 (@EllisMbeh) December 31, 2016

Hope Rousey is fine mentally and spiritually after this fight. Most of you will never know the pressure! Yet y'all gone talk crazy smh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 31, 2016

Guys, Rousey will be fine. Lighten up — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) December 31, 2016

What Ronda Rousey's return to the UFC felt like...#UFC207pic.twitter.com/DQmqG8wgfW — Arda Ocal (@ArdaOcalTV) December 31, 2016

Naw bruh... Ronda gotta run the fade back in the parking lot or something.. hell naw — Mike Scott (@mikescott) December 31, 2016

Me, after six plates at Ponderosa pic.twitter.com/cQHl1Fs8Bz — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 31, 2016

It was capped off by the champion herself trolling Rousey with a fantastic image.