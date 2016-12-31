UFC 207: Twitter reacts to Amanda Nunes destroying Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds

Amanda Nunes dominated Ronda Rousey and sent Twitter into a frenzy

The main event at UFC 207 lasted only 48 seconds as Amanda Nunes came out swinging and tagged Ronda Rousey with a barrage of punches to force an early stoppage by referee Herb Dean.

The outcome wasn't shocking as the two fighters were close to even on the odds sheet, but the way Nunes dominated so quickly and how Rousey failed to do anything offensively in the fight was stunning. After Rousey's quick destruction, Twitter went into a frenzy.


It was capped off by the champion herself trolling Rousey with a fantastic image.

CBS Sports Writer

Robby Kalland covers college football and golf for CBS Sports; he also dabbles in boxing, mixed martial arts and other sports. Prior to joining CBS in 2015, Robby spent time working for the Atlanta Hawks,... Full Bio

