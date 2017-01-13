UFC 209: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson make showdown official
The lightweight title eliminator fight is set for March 4 in Las Vegas
UFC finally has its long awaited showdown of top-ranked lightweights. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have come to an agreement to face off at UFC 209 in Las Vegas on March 4, according to MMAFighting.com and the Los Angles Times.
The two sides had rumored for weeks to finally get together for a fight once new 155-pound champ Conor McGregor announced he was taking a leave of absence while his girlfriend gave birth to their first child.
Nurmagomedov and Ferguson are very familiar with each other. The two were originally set to fight in December 2015, but Nurmagomedov was forced to pull out with an injury in October. Then, the two were rescheduled to fight in April 2016, only for Ferguson to pull out with a serious lung issue that kept him out of action until July.
Now, the two will fight for the right to challenge McGregor at a later date.
Nurmagomedov carries a perfect 24-0 professional record in the octagon, with his most recent victory coming at UFC 205 in November 2015 when he submitted Michael Johnson in the third round.
Ferguson boasts a 23-3 record and hasn't lost since 2012. His most recent victory came over former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos in November when he scored a unanimous decision.
Our Latest Stories
-
Silva vs. Brunson added to UFC 208
'The Spider' is making his return to the octagon on Feb. 11
-
MMA fighter scores body slam TKO
This is about as brutal a knockout as one could deliver without throwing a punch or kick
-
White offers to McGregor, Mayweather
The UFC president is starting to get serious about a megafight between the two stars
-
Hunt sues UFC, Lesnar over UFC 200 fight
The heavyweight fighter wants justice for his fight and result from July 2016
-
UFC fight schedule for 2017
UFC will be back in the Empire State early in 2017 after its success with UFC 205
-
Woodley, Thompson rematch set for 209
The two top fighters at 170 pounds will duel once again this March
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre