UFC 209: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson make showdown official

UFC finally has its long awaited showdown of top-ranked lightweights. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have come to an agreement to face off at UFC 209 in Las Vegas on March 4, according to MMAFighting.com and the Los Angles Times.

The two sides had rumored for weeks to finally get together for a fight once new 155-pound champ Conor McGregor announced he was taking a leave of absence while his girlfriend gave birth to their first child.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson are very familiar with each other. The two were originally set to fight in December 2015, but Nurmagomedov was forced to pull out with an injury in October. Then, the two were rescheduled to fight in April 2016, only for Ferguson to pull out with a serious lung issue that kept him out of action until July.

Now, the two will fight for the right to challenge McGregor at a later date.

Nurmagomedov carries a perfect 24-0 professional record in the octagon, with his most recent victory coming at UFC 205 in November 2015 when he submitted Michael Johnson in the third round.

Ferguson boasts a 23-3 record and hasn't lost since 2012. His most recent victory came over former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos in November when he scored a unanimous decision.