UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping needs knee surgery, out until at least May

We haven't seen middleweight champion Michael Bisping since October 2015, and with this latest news, it sounds like it will be a little longer.

Bisping revealed on Thursday that he will need to undergo a minor knee surgery to repair his meniscus and will be out of action until at least May.

"I actually found out just recently I've got to have a knee surgery," Bisping said via Fight Network. "Nothing major, just a clean up. I've got a slightly torn meniscus, a couple other things going on in there so I've got to get that knee surgery taken care of. We scheduled that and I should be having that in the next couple of weeks.

"Get that taken care of and I'll probably be defending the belt around May, something like that I would guess."

Bisping last fought at UFC 204 when he took a unanimous decision over Dan Henderson in a five-round grinder to retain his 185-pound belt.

He won that belt with a shocking KO of Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 in June, claiming the belt that took him over a decade to claim.

It's unclear who that next opponent could be when he returns, but Bisping and welterweight champion Tyron Woodley discussed a title vs. title fight earlier this month.

Wink of the CBS Eye to Fox Sports