NBA All-Star Game Lineup 2017: Rosters, starters and reserves
Here's who playing in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game
The Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans will be the home of the 66th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 19. The Western Conference team has won the past two editions and Thunder star Russell Westbrook has taken home MVP honors in both of those exhibitions.
Here are the full All-Star rosters for both the Eastern and Western Conferences:
Eastern Conference
Starters:
Reserves:
Western Conference
Starters:
Reserves:
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
NBA Celebrity Game rosters, how to watch
Here's who will be playing in the All-Star Celebrity Game, and how to watch it
-
Complete 2017 All-Star Weekend schedule
A complete list of events during NBA All-Star Weekend
-
How to watch: Skills Challenge at ASW
The bigs vs. the smalls go head-to-head in the Skills Challenge
-
NBA Rising Stars Challenge rosters
How to watch some of the NBA's best young players over All-Star Weekend
-
How to watch: All-Star 3-point contest
Will Klay Thompson repeat as champion?
-
How to watch: All-Star Dunk contest
Will Aaron Gordon go from second to first?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre