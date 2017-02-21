Best Twitter jokes about Magic Johnson, Jeanie Buss after Lakers clean house
Social media was all over the Lakers' drastic moves
Magic Johnson and Jeanie Buss act much more quickly than the characters in “Game of Thrones.”
In an unprecedented power move, Johnson has ascended to the title of President of Basketball Operations just a few weeks after being named an “adviser” to the team. The Lakers absolutely cleaned house, firing general manager Mitch Kupchak, vice president of basketball operations (and Jeanie’s brother) Jim Buss ... even the vice president of media relations.
Twitter took notice and reacted to the savage moves by Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson.
And, for some reason, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt was really excited about the move:
