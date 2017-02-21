Best Twitter jokes about Magic Johnson, Jeanie Buss after Lakers clean house

Magic Johnson and Jeanie Buss act much more quickly than the characters in “Game of Thrones.”

In an unprecedented power move, Johnson has ascended to the title of President of Basketball Operations just a few weeks after being named an “adviser” to the team. The Lakers absolutely cleaned house, firing general manager Mitch Kupchak, vice president of basketball operations (and Jeanie’s brother) Jim Buss ... even the vice president of media relations.

Twitter took notice and reacted to the savage moves by Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson.

Jerry Buss's daughter fired her brother and the team's longtime GM and installed Magic Johnson two days before the trade deadline. NBAAAAAAA — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) February 21, 2017

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird can now negotiate trades against/with each other. Wrap your head around that. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 21, 2017

Magic got hired and promoted by the Lakers to the highest level on basketball ops side within a span of 20 days pic.twitter.com/C2JdTaQsGR — Pseúdo (@pseudoseoul) February 21, 2017

